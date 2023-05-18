Apple's New Mixed-Reality Headset Is The Gamble We Never Expected From Tim Cook
To say the VR headset or augmented reality headset market is crowded may be an understatement, but despite efforts from Microsoft, Meta, Sony, and a dozen other companies, no one has managed to make the technology stick aside from a few niche gaming uses and 3D modeling scenarios. The adoption rate is even lower for devices like the Microsoft HoloLens. Now, Apple wants to join in the mixed-reality fun.
But according to a report by Bloomberg, the Apple device titled "Reality" might be a total gamble from a company that's famous for playing it as safe as possible. This could be the shot of adrenaline that the industry needs to gain widespread use, matching that of Apple's earlier devices like the iPod or perennial smash hits like the iPhone, which according to the report, sells more than 200 million (yes, million) units in a single year. Or, it could be a permanent mark on Tim Cook's record. The device will reportedly carry the decidedly Apple-like price tag of $3,000.
A rare move from Apple
The headset is slated to be revealed by Cook himself in June. But it was already previewed by executives in March of this year. Reportedly, the debut process will go more like the Apple Watch which took a few generations to get its sea legs, as opposed to the iPhone which changed the entire way people communicate shortly after its release.
As for how the Reality device will actually function, it will use a video pass-through meaning that wearers will be able to see "outside" the confines of the device through a series of cameras and sensors. Conversely, it will also have an external display that shows the user's face. How this will actually work in practice is still unknown. Bloomberg's sources note that Apple will likely rely on outside developers to make viable software to attract new users for Reality for the first few iterations after release.
The iPhone, iPod, and iMac are all clear wins from Apple and have fundamentally changed the consumer market for decades to come. Will the same be said about the upcoming Reality headset? That's yet to be determined.