This Unopened 2007 iPhone Could Be Worth As Much As $60,000

The most expensive iPhone you can buy new from Apple is the one-terabyte iPhone 14 Pro Max at a hefty $1,599. But with a 6.7-inch display and three cameras, it's a lot of phone for the money. However, even that price has nothing on the price of an unopened iPhone on the collector's market.

A sealed 2007 iPhone is currently up for grabs by Wright Auctions is estimated to sell for between $40,000 and $60,000, according to the New York Times. For that price, you could buy roughly 37 iPhone 14 Pro Maxes and have enough left over for an Apple Watch Ultra. Or, you could buy 60 M1 Chip MacBook Airs for the same price.

2007 marked the first year the iPhone went on sale, and it forever altered the timeline of technology for the foreseeable future. Business oriented pocket-PCs and BlackBerrys has existed for years prior, but the iPhone was the smartphone that came into regular use by the public. Suffice to say, it was a big deal.