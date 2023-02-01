Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max Vs Pixel 7 Pro Specs Showdown

Samsung has fitted its big bad Android flagship with a 6.8-inch Dynamic OLED screen that can go up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness. At the top is a circular hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, while the screen refresh rate is capped at 120Hz, but it can go all the way down to 1Hz based on the usage scenario. The screen resolution is 1440x3088 pixels, which results in a pixel-density of 500 ppi.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a slightly smaller 6.7-inch OLED screen with a pill-shaped hole drilled at the top to accommodate the front camera and Face ID sensor assembly. The screen resolution is 2796x1290 pixels, which translates to a lower pixel density of 469 ppi, while the refresh rate goes up to 120Hz. The peak brightness, however, eclipses that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, reaching up to 2,000 nits.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro follows the same design language for selfie camera placement as Samsung, but the screen is slightly smaller at 6.7-inches. The display is sharper than the rivals, thanks to a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, which delivers a pixel density of 512 ppi. The refresh rate is again 120Hz, while the outdoor brightness output maximizes at a respectable 1,500 nits.