Hidden Google Pixel 7 Features That Will Make Your Phone Even Better

As far as flagship smartphones go, 2022's Google Pixel lineup stands out. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were well received by reviewers, praised for their cameras, AI magic, and decent value. On one hand, the former was criticized for not being much of an upgrade. While on the other, the Pixel 7 Pro didn't seem like that good of a deal, as it's basically a Pixel 7 with a 48MP zoom camera for $899.

But what about the software experience? That's where Pixel phones truly shine.

Google always includes unique software features (AI enhancements this time around) that elevate user experience. Over time, the software giant keeps adding more features to sweeten the deal. In December 2022, Google added Clear Calling and its own VPN service for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It also improved the recorder app and Live translate, promising to add spatial audio in January.

It's hard to keep track of every little thing Google adds or tweaks. But fret not, we'll go through some of the obscure and not-so-well-known features in the Pixel 7 phones that can improve your experience. Note that some of these settings may not be exclusive to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and are available on other Pixel phones, too.