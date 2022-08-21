Galaxy S23 Ultra May Be Mostly Unchanged Except For One Big Feature

Now that this year's Samsung flagships have all been revealed, attention will start to focus on next year's early star. Of course, speculation about the Galaxy S23 kicked off a while back, but we can now expect that these details will flow more steadily. Given the large changes that were made to this year's Galaxy S flagship series, it is perhaps unsurprising that there aren't that many rumors yet about the Galaxy S23. In fact, it seems we shouldn't expect too many rumors to surface, or at least ones about big changes, as the Galaxy S23 — particularly the Galaxy S23 Ultra — could greatly resemble its predecessor except in one special way.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this year was a huge leap for Samsung. Instead of just being the largest of the batch, it carried on the spirit and the design of the Galaxy Note series. It was more rectangular in form and had a built-in silo for the S-Pen, exactly like the Galaxy Note. It paved the way for Samsung to replace the Galaxy Note with the Galaxy Z foldable phones and safely retire the much-loved product line.

Given this, it wouldn't be surprising if we learn that Samsung isn't too keen on changing things up again this soon. According to @Iceuniverse, the external design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra scheduled for release next year will remain largely unchanged compared to its predecessor. It sounds like the model will be a rather boring release, but there is one detail that could make the early 2023 flagship a little more interesting.