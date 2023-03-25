Why Do Original iPhones Keep Selling For So Much Money?

Apple has never been coy about the price of the iPhone. The company's flagship smartphone has always been a luxury item, with the top of the iPhone product line routinely setting the pace (and price) for high-end smartphones across the market. That's fundamental to the iPhone mystique: it's a trendsetter, the apex of form and function in the field. For Apple fans, it's worth $1,000 or moreto own a piece of the future.

But over $63,000? Even Apple diehards might call that excessive.

Unsurprisingly, that price point isn't exactly retail. Rather, it's what LCG Auctions brought in with its February 2023 sale of a sealed, first-generation iPhone. RR Auctions did almost as well in an auction ending March 16, clearing almost $55,000.

Why? It's not as though an original iPhone works with the modern Apple ecosystem. When a retail customer pays $1,100 for an iPhone 14 Pro, they're buying a top-line digital tool. When an auction customer buys a sealed iPhone 1, they're getting an expensive paperweight. What's the appeal?

The answer has to do with the history of technology and what the iPhone has meant to the marketplace as a whole.