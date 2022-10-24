iPadOS 16 Released: Here's What Your iPad Gets

For nearly a decade, Apple iPads and iPhones ran the same operating system called iOS. While the iPad-specific version of iOS had its share of tablet-oriented features, there was a consensus among consumers that iPads simply ran a resized version of iOS that was optimized for large displays. Wanting to change this perception, Apple first embarked on a major rebranding exercise in 2019 that resulted in the birth of iPadOS. Interestingly, the first public version of iPadOS got its name to drive home the point that it was still connected to its predecessor — iOS 12 — in some capacity. However, it was evident that the differences between Apple's tablet and mobile operating systems would only increase going forward.

Apple

While successive iPadOS versions (iPadOS 14 and iPadOS 15) added many features, it would take three years for Apple to make significant changes to iPadOS. Finally, four months after previewing it for the first time, Apple announced the release of iPadOS 16 on October 24, 2022. The newest version of Apple's tablet-focused operating system claims several feature additions over iPadOS 15. Even better, the big OS upgrade is compatible with the iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all existing iPad Pro models.