Meta Quest 2 Price Drop, Performance Upgrade Incoming This Month

Meta's latest VR headset, the Quest 3, has been officially announced days ahead of Apple's hyped AR / VR headset, and will hit the shelves later this year. However, Meta won't be discontinuing or ending support for the Quest 2 headset. Instead, the company is keeping it as an affordable entry point for virtual reality experiences, and has also decided to give it a price cut to sweeten the deal.

The base 128GB storage variant of the Quest 2 headset is getting its price slashed to $299, down from the current asking price of $399. The 256GB storage variant, which used to cost $499, will soon be up for grabs at $349. The new prices for Meta's VR headset will go into effect starting on June 4.

Interestingly, this technically isn't a price cut, but a price rollback of sorts. The Quest 2 initially arrived carrying a price tag of $299 back in 2020, but in August of last year, the price of each storage configuration was unprecedently raised by $100. Compared to the previous prices, only the 256GB storage variant of the Quest 2 headset is getting a $50 price cut this time around.