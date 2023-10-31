14 And 16-Inch MacBook Pros Are The First To Get Apple's New M3 Chips

Today, at Apple's suitably Halloween-themed "Scary Fast" event, the company unveiled its newest M3 chips, and the first products to get the new horsepower under the hood are the latest iterations of the MacBook Pro. With the new chips onboard, there are several new flavors of MacBook Pro, including a new color, "Space Black." The lowest-end 14-inch model (if you can say that anything about a MacBook is low-end) is powered by an M3 chip that uses new thermal management systems that reportedly make it upwards of 60% faster than MacBook Pros with the older M1 chip.

Additionally, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will benefit from more powerful M3 Max and M3 Pro chips that can support up to eight terabytes of storage and 128GB of RAM. It also boasts up to 22 hours of battery life. Additionally, it has a six-speaker sound system with Apple's Spatial Audio. Add all that together, and you have a seriously beefy laptop.