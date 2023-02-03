Apple MacBook Pro M2 Max Review (2023): The Price Of Portable Power

Not everything needs to be a revolution, a fact that Apple knows better than most. The tech world certainly isn't shy of either hyperbole or regular reinvention, and yet to look at the 2023 MacBook Pro and you'd be entirely forgiven for not knowing it's the very latest and greatest of Apple's pro-series laptops. In fact, that ignorance could last until you check out the "About This Mac" dialog (or your credit card statement).

That's because Apple has long stuck to the "if it's not broke, don't fix it" approach to industrial design. Mostly that's worked out, laggardly fixes to the butterfly keyboard and a decision — one way or the other — about the future of the Touch Bar notwithstanding. This newest iteration of its most expensive notebook may look identical to last year's model, but it's what's inside that's important.

You get the same choice of 14-inch or 16-inch displays, the same sleek aluminum chassis, and the same array of ports. The latter two saw some course corrections in 2021, with Apple finally conceding that the world wasn't ready to wholeheartedly embrace Thunderbolt 4 in preference to everything else. The Star of the show, though, is Apple Silicon.