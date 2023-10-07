Windows 11 Copilot Explained: What It Is (And Why You Should Use It)

Windows 11 is rolling out one of its biggest updates yet to users in Moment 4, with a bunch of new features. Out of the updates, the biggest one is arguably the Microsoft Copilot, an AI-powered chatbot integration that is essentially a more robust version of Bing Chat AI. While not everyone can get the update at this time, you should prepare for the arrival of Copilot, which has the potential to be a game-changer for the operative system.

First of all, the Copilot is an AI tool that will be integrated with Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and more, using a language model similar to the one used in ChatGPT to streamline document creation, taking care of more tedious parts of the work while leaving you to focus on more important tasks. The tool can summarize emails, help with meeting scheduling, edit and improve writing, give advice on your writing, and more. Copilot is also integrated into Microsoft Paint.

The Copilot offers a wide variety of tools and features that you won't want to sleep on.