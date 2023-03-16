Microsoft 365 Copilot Confirmed, Bringing AI To Word, PowerPoint, Teams, And Excel

Today, Microsoft announced it was adding AI-powered functionality to its Office 365 productivity apps. The new functionality is titled "Microsoft 365 Copilot," and seeks to make the more arduous, tedious, or flat-out boring tasks of document creation a little easier with the help of artificial intelligence. Essentially, it uses a large language model (LLM) like the architecture behind apps like ChatGPT to automate tasks within Office 365, including generating entire presentations and Word documents from scratch.

According to a Microsoft press release, the Copilot feature will be added to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Teams, and Power Platform. In addition, Microsoft is adding a new feature by the name of "Business Chat" that uses prompts from the user to streamline normally time-consuming tasks like updating various teams on what was discussed during meetings and email threads.

Copilot is currently in testing with commercial customers at the moment, but Microsoft has not yet released details on specific subscription plans as of yet.