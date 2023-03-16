Microsoft 'Co-Pilot' Leaked Before AI Event

The short video, which was leaked on Twitter, suggests that the feature would work just the way users interact with Bing Chat, the GPT4-powered chatbot that is now bundled with the Bing search engine and the Edge browser. Once a presentation is created by the Copilot feature, users can choose to save it if they like what they see. However, if they need a fresh overhaul, there's a dedicated "Regenerate" button to accomplish just that — with a single click. Moreover, if you like what the AI conjured up for you but want to make a few refinements, there's an "Adjust" button that will let you make changes to the created work.

The move is not surprising, as Microsoft recently confirmed that it will bring the underlying tech behind ChatGPT to more of its commercial products. For example, users will be able to compose emails in Outlook with a single-line prompt. LinkedIn is also tapping into the ChatGPT AI reserves, making it easier for users to write professional descriptions for their profiles on the platform. Microsoft is not the only company leveraging generative AI smarts for its consumer products. Just yesterday, Google announced plans of integrating its own Bard AI into G Suite products like Docs to make life easier for users.