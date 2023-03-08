Google's Biggest Products May All Get AI Features Soon

Google, the company behind cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning projects like Tensor Flow, Magenta, and Imagen, is reportedly getting desperate to showcase its AI chops. After OpenAI wowed the collective world's imagination with generative AI tools like Dall-E and ChatGPT while archrival Microsoft kept pouring billions and getting strategic control over OpenAI's toys, Google was feeling unprecedented competitive heat. Now, the company has decided to spring into action, and that means stuffing AI features into its most popular products.

According to a report from Bloomberg, an internal code red message has told employees that "all of its most important products — those with more than a billion users — must incorporate generative AI within months." The AI push has already resulted in some public announcements. To combat the rising threat of a ChatGPT-powered Bing search browser, Google recently detailed its own version called Bard. The company has also promised such tools for creators on the cash cow platform that is YouTube, allowing them to virtually change outfits in videos.