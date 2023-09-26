How To Install The Windows 11 Moment 4 Update (And What You'll Get If You Do)
Microsft has started rolling out the September aka Moment 4 update for Windows 11, and it is brimming with a bunch of cool new features such as the AI-powered Copilot, more editing tools in Paint, text extraction in the Snipping tool, and more. If you are running Windows 11 and want to experience the latest features, here's how to download and install the latest software update:
- Click on the Windows button at the bottom of the screen and tap on the Settings app icon that appears in a box alongside other apps. Alternatively, you can type Settings after clicking on the search icon in the taskbar and then click on the Settings app option that appears in the recommendation box.
- In the Settings app, look at the left pane and click on the Windows Update option.
- If the latest Windows 11 update is available for you, it will show up here, alongside the Download & Install button.
- In case the update is not available, you can check for it manually. Just open the standalone Windows Update app and click on the Check for Updates button. While there, also make sure that you enable the toggle that says "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available."
Do keep in mind that not all features described in Microsoft's update post are available immediately. Instead, they will be rolled out gradually in a phased manner.
/What's inside the latest Windows 11 update?
One of the biggest upgrades that arrive with the latest Windows 11 update is Copilot, an AI-powered assistive tech that can help with everything from writing paragraphs and editing images to taking local actions like asking it to play a chill song, summarize a web page, enable dark mode, and more. It will be a part of Edge, and more importantly, will become an integral part of Microsoft 365 products down the road.
Microsoft Paint is finally getting a modern makeover, thanks to support for layers for deeper editing and the addition of a background removal system. A text-to-image AI, called Paint CoCreator will also be extended to testers in the Insider program in a day from now.
The in-built Snipping Tool gets an OCR feature that allows it to detect text in an image, which users can extract or redact at their convenience with the press of a single button. It also gets new recording tools that include mic capture for audio within the screen recording system.
There is a new backup app that syncs all major PC preferences on the cloud, remembering details like pinned apps and taskbar items. On the security side, the latest Windows 11 update brings Passkey support with Windows Hello, letting users authenticate their identity for sign-ins without having to remember passwords. Instead, you can sign in with a fingerprint sensor, face scan, or use your local PIN.