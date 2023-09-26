How To Install The Windows 11 Moment 4 Update (And What You'll Get If You Do)

One of the biggest upgrades that arrive with the latest Windows 11 update is Copilot, an AI-powered assistive tech that can help with everything from writing paragraphs and editing images to taking local actions like asking it to play a chill song, summarize a web page, enable dark mode, and more. It will be a part of Edge, and more importantly, will become an integral part of Microsoft 365 products down the road.

Microsoft Paint is finally getting a modern makeover, thanks to support for layers for deeper editing and the addition of a background removal system. A text-to-image AI, called Paint CoCreator will also be extended to testers in the Insider program in a day from now.

The in-built Snipping Tool gets an OCR feature that allows it to detect text in an image, which users can extract or redact at their convenience with the press of a single button. It also gets new recording tools that include mic capture for audio within the screen recording system.

There is a new backup app that syncs all major PC preferences on the cloud, remembering details like pinned apps and taskbar items. On the security side, the latest Windows 11 update brings Passkey support with Windows Hello, letting users authenticate their identity for sign-ins without having to remember passwords. Instead, you can sign in with a fingerprint sensor, face scan, or use your local PIN.