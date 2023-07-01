5 ChatGPT Myths You Should Stop Believing

One of the biggest recurring trends in science-fiction media is technology that becomes self-aware. Probably the biggest myth regarding ChatGPT is that the artificial intelligence is sentient, and we will soon see the rise of killer robots. Joking aside, ChatGPT is not sentient, though it makes sense as to why some might believe it to be so.

ChatGPT is based on a language model and utilizes machine learning, meaning that it can create responses that seem very human-like at first glance. However, ChatGPT just synthesizes already available information, and is incapable of independent thought.

That isn't to say that ChatGPT remains static, though, as more and more information becomes available online, which the program aggregates into its repertoire. ChatGPT lacks consciousness and feelings, and as such, isn't actually aware of what it is truly writing. Despite this fact, ChatGPT often refers to itself in the first person, which certainly gives the illusion of a real intelligence.

In addition, ChatGPT can pass the Turing Test, a means of qualifying whether or not artificial intelligence can pass as a human that was developed over 70 years ago. People really can't be blamed for thinking that ChatGPT is capable of true thought.