What Is macOS Game Mode?

Macs aren't known as gaming machines given the fact that a large portion of games are not natively compatible with macOS. If you're determined enough, you can get some games to work, but it's mostly a huge pain. Macs have generally been best suited for creative endeavors and productivity, and while that's not changing, Apple is taking a new step toward making gaming on Mac a tad more appealing.

The company's newly announced macOS Sonoma will include a new feature called Game Mode that is designed to optimize gaming performance by shifting the GPU and CPU to prioritize the game. This, hopefully, will result in higher, more consistent frame rates while you're playing.

As well, Game Mode can also lower the latency between the Mac and Bluetooth peripherals like AirPods and Xbox/PlayStation controllers. Game Mode does this by doubling the Bluetooth sample rate, according to the company. The addition of this new mode makes sense, as the newest line of Macs has a substantial amount of horsepower and it'd seem like a waste if you couldn't do at least some decent gaming with it.