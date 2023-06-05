MacOS Sonoma Brings Widgets And Screensavers To Mac

Apple announced significant updates coming to macOS at WWDC 2023 and a name for its newest iteration: Sonoma. In addition to upgrades to video conferencing and gaming experiences on macOS, Sonoma focuses on increasing productivity by making "powerful changes" to how widgets work on a Mac.

Apple redesigned widgets to quickly bring users concentrated information and other controls without launching an app. They've become heavily integrated into the iOS experience but are currently relegated to the Notification Center in macOS. With Sonoma, widgets can be positioned anywhere on your desktop, allowing you to glean information from them at a glance. Now, it will be much easier to check the weather, see upcoming events, or access podcasts.

Apple also made sure their new desktop location won't distract you. When using an app, the widgets will fade into your wallpaper, automatically matching the colors of your background image based on where they appear. In addition, if your iPhone is located nearby or shares the same Wi-Fi network, you can see your iPhone's widgets on your Mac without installing them again. Widgets will also be interactive, allowing you to control connected vehicles, HomeKit devices, and more. If you're a fan of the stunning slow-motion aerial videos of cities that Apple TV uses as screensavers, you'll be happy to hear that they're also coming to Macs.