Hideo Kojima Is Bringing Death Stranding Director's Cut To Mac

Apple's gaming ambitions are no secret at this point, especially considering its work with Metal architecture and the large amount of firepower that its M-series processors now offer. But the biggest surprise at its annual developers' conference this year was the appearance of legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima and an announcement related to his most recent marquee title.

In his brief appearance, Kojima announced that the Director's Cut of "Death Stranding" is soon making its way to the Mac. In addition, newer games coming out of Kojima's namesake production studio will also arrive on the Mac platform.

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what the Mac version of "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" will bring. There may be some extra content or possibly deeper customization options. The game will likely be limited to Macs with Apple's silicon, considering how Apple's recent moves into the gaming segment have repeatedly mentioned how great the M-series processors are.