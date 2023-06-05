Hideo Kojima Is Bringing Death Stranding Director's Cut To Mac
Apple's gaming ambitions are no secret at this point, especially considering its work with Metal architecture and the large amount of firepower that its M-series processors now offer. But the biggest surprise at its annual developers' conference this year was the appearance of legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima and an announcement related to his most recent marquee title.
In his brief appearance, Kojima announced that the Director's Cut of "Death Stranding" is soon making its way to the Mac. In addition, newer games coming out of Kojima's namesake production studio will also arrive on the Mac platform.
Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what the Mac version of "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" will bring. There may be some extra content or possibly deeper customization options. The game will likely be limited to Macs with Apple's silicon, considering how Apple's recent moves into the gaming segment have repeatedly mentioned how great the M-series processors are.
Apple really wants you to game on the Mac
Kojima mentioned, "We are now entering a new era of gaming on the Mac." The designer, known for his work on the "Metal Gear" series, praised the rendering pipeline and the graphical fidelity courtesy of MetalFX Upscaling tech. Circling back to the game, "Death Stranding: Director's Cut" will be available for pre-order soon and is slated for a release later this year.
A Director's Cut of the game was released for the PlayStation 5 in 2021, following the game's original debut in 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and a Windows arrival in 2021. Players take the role of a porter, with the appropriately Kojima-esque tongue-in-cheek name of Sam Porter Bridges, in the game set in a post-apocalyptic world rife with violent scavengers and supernatural beings.
At WWDC, Apple also introduced a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma, once again sending the message that the company is serious about gaming. This mode lowers the latency for console controllers and also limits background tasks to prioritize CPU and GPU resources for the game,