10 New watchOS 11 Features You'll Want To Start Using On Your Apple Watch ASAP

Apple has established a track record of being very health-oriented in past updates. Now the company is moving from fitness coach to personal health guru with its new Vitals app, designed to monitor essential health metrics while you're in midnight dreamland. How long you sleep, how often you breathe, your temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate — if it happens while you're catching the Z's, your watch will record it.

And speaking of your heart, did you know that Apple has its very own Apple Heart and Movement Study? Data and algorithms from this research, combined with the sensors of your watch are the driving forces behind the functioning of the Vitals app. And there's more to it than just being able to view your daily vitals. If something is awry and a couple of your measurements have shot out of range, you will get a notification to alert you that something might be fishy. Your Apple Watch will also offer insight and suggestions of potential reasons this may be happening, like those extra few drinks at the bar last night or the nasty bug that's been going around.

However, you must remember that the more it gives, the more power it'll take, and a watch drained of all its battery by nightfall won't do you much good when you're asleep, and a watch drained of all its battery by dawn won't do you much good for the rest of the day.