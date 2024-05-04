5 Of The Best Apple Watch Alternatives In 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Revealed a decade ago in 2014, the original Apple Watch kicked off Apple's new product category, arguably marking the company's first major innovation since the introduction of the iPhone. The Apple Watch has since seen several improvements, both in the form of hardware refinements and software additions. Features like Apple Pay, fitness tracking, and water resistance make it a great substitute for the times and places you can't be bothered to carry your phone around.

WatchOS is a cornerstone of the experience, as we've discussed in our review of the Apple Watch Series 9. Access to the App Store means you can enjoy a slew of great Apple Watch apps. Additionally, by using third-party watch straps or playing around with the watch face, you can customize your Apple Watch as you please.

All of these make the Apple Watch a great and, in some cases, the default choice for a smartwatch — as long as you own an iPhone. Though you can jump through hoops to use an Apple Watch with an Android phone, you lose quite a bit of functionality and most of the experience. Whether you're on team Android or just don't find the Apple Watch alluring enough — the vastness of the smartwatch market brings good news. Here are some of the best Apple Watch alternatives that you should look into buying in 2024.