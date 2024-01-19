Can You Use An Apple Watch With An Android Phone?

If you have an Apple Watch but no iPhone, that watch will most likely be useless to you. But what if you have an Android smartphone? Even though the Apple Watch has its own operating system (watchOS), it still needs to pair with an iPhone to do almost everything the smartwatch is designed for. You must add apps, edit your watch settings, and set up your Apple Watch from the Watch app on an iPhone. Only after this initial setup is complete could you try to force an Apple Watch to work with an Android smartphone.

That said, an Android phone and an Apple Watch can only work together if the Apple Watch is cellular. This means that it can make and receive phone calls without a paired iPhone in proximity. After you've set up your Apple Watch on an iPhone, you'll have to move the SIM on your iPhone to the Android phone and use the Apple Watch to make and receive phone calls.

It's a bit of a complicated process, and honestly, it's not worth it. The watch will be extremely limited, and you'll still be forced to update and sync it with an iPhone occasionally. If you still want to proceed with it, we've outlined the instructions below.