How To Stream Music On Apple Watch Without Your iPhone

Everyone has been there. You're getting ready to head into the gym or hop on public transit, and your phone dies — along with your ability to stream music and podcasts from your mobile device. However, if you have an Apple Watch, you'll be pleased to learn that you can use it as an audio backup device to stream content to your headphones. Think of it as an iPod on your wrist.

Regardless of whether you use Apple Music or Spotify for your music and podcasts, the Apple Watch can stream content directly to headphones. You don't need to worry about purchasing additional subscriptions to take advantage of this feature. However, the most significant caveat is that you'll need to own Bluetooth headphones, according to Apple. Unlike the iPhone, the Apple Watch does not come with a Lightning port, and this deficiency means that wired headphones will not work. It's also worth noting that you'll need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.