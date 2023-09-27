How To Use Google Wallet On Your Samsung Galaxy Watch

All the recent Samsung Galaxy Watch generations come with NFC, facilitating quick and hassle-free single payments at various POS machines at stores or public transport systems. These transactions happen through Samsung Pay (or Samsung Wallet, depending on your region), which comes preloaded on the Galaxy Watch and allows you to add virtually any physical credit or debit card for contactless payments. With the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung has also expanded support for Samsung Pay to more countries than before.

While Samsung Pay or Samsung Wallet is the default payment app for Galaxy Watch, some of its functionality may be restricted to Samsung phones. Thankfully, because Galaxy Watch 4 and newer models run on Google's Wear OS, you can use other alternatives such as Google Wallet. Previously known as Google Pay, the Wallet app is available in 60 countries and lets you synchronize and use your payment cards, gift cards, reward vouchers, tickets, COVID-19 vaccination certifications, etc., across all devices running on the same Google account.

This guide takes you through the simple steps required to replace Samsung Wallet with Google Wallet on your Samsung Galaxy Watch — even use them simultaneously.