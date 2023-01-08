Google Wallet Vs. Samsung Wallet: Which Should Galaxy Phone Users Choose?

There's something very sci-fi about having a single device in your pocket that has all the information you may need daily, handling everything from basic computing and communication to payments and public transport. Smartphones have evolved in leaps and bounds since the days of the first iPhone, and it's not just cameras, displays, and batteries that have gotten bigger and better. New sensors, technologies, and protocols have steadily revolutionized how we use our devices to interact with the world. What was once a portable telephone has become something many rely on for essential activities.

When NFC communication technology popped up, manufacturers and software developers quickly realized that they could use it to make mobile payments, and services like Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay popped up. These payment services have since evolved into fully-featured digital wallets that can do everything from storing identification documents, vaccination records, and concert tickets to making contactless payments using virtual credit cards.