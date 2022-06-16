New Samsung Wallet Launched: Here's What You Get

Samsung Wallet is a new app designed to store tickets, passes, COVID-19 vaccination certificates, driver's licenses, digital keys, and even act as a cryptocurrency wallet. Samsung Wallet also integrates the functionality of the Samsung Pass password manager. The app is now available in select markets including the United States.

Until now, Samsung Pay has been Samsung's main comprehensive payment solution available across many of the company's Android devices. It allows users to store digital copies of their credit or debit cards with a layer of encryption to avoid any digital sabotage. But at its Galaxy S22 series launch in February 2022, Samsung revealed the next iteration of its card-storage solution: Samsung Wallet.

At 2022's first Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung announced Wallet would be available in the following months. Although the app was initially expected to be launched in Samsung's home country of South Korea, it is now available in several markets, including the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., and Spain. Those already using Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass will be alerted to download the new Samsung Wallet app and migrate their existing data.

If you're feeling like you've heard of Interestingly, Samsung launched another Wallet app in 2013 with similar functionality. The app was later succeeded by Samsung Pay in 2015.