What's The Difference Between Google Wallet And Google Pay?

Differentiating Google Wallet from Google Pay can get tricky given the various changes both services had undergone over the years. Google first introduced its Wallet app in 2011, as a way for users to digitally store credit or debit card credentials in one place. Doing so would then allow users to pay for goods by simply tapping their NFC-enabled smartphones in retail stores that supported it. Within a couple of years after the launch of Google Wallet, Google allowed non-NFC smartphones to use the app by adding a feature that let users with a linked bank account transfer money to others (via The Verge).

Changes didn't stop there though, as some of the Google Wallet's features merged with a newer app called Android Pay, then both Android Pay and Google Wallet were consolidated into a single platform known as Google Pay. Fast forward to 2022 and Google once again decided to bring the defunct Google Wallet back as a separate entity. With both Google Wallet and Pay apps no longer conjoined, the question is: how are they different from each other, exactly?