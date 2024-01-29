Apple Watch Vs Fitbit Sense 2: Which Is Best For You?

The more we learn about health and fitness, the more we want to be able to track our exercise routines, patterns, and evolution through our fitness journey through our devices. Fitness bands that track our steps, heart rates, and many other things have been around for a while now, but these companies are constantly evolving what these bands and smartwatches can do to improve our health.

When it comes to smartwatches that track your fitness, two of the best-known companies making them are Apple and Fitbit, and when selecting which smartwatch you are going to go with, chances are that these two will be producing your candidates. Apple currently has the Apple Watch Series 9, which is the company's standardized smartwatch, and with Fitbit they have the Fitbit Sense 2. The Apple Watch retails at $399, whereas the Fitbit goes for $249.95. That is a rather large cost disparity, but are the two products markedly different for someone, especially if their primary use for the device is health and fitness tracking? Let's break down the two products and see how similar or dissimilar the two smartwatches actually are.