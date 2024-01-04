Apple Watch Tips And Tricks Every Owner Should Know

Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearables in the market. Thanks to cutting-edge hardware and intricate software design, the device is an excellent smartwatch and a great fitness tracker.

However, it ships with so many features and options that users are bound to miss some. For instance, did you know you can set your Apple Watch minutes ahead of the actual time? To do this, go to Settings > Clock, and under Set Watch Face Display Time Ahead, choose "+0 min" to set the minutes ahead.

Further, an Orientation option helps you wear the watch on either hand. Head to Watch app > General > Watch Orientation and select the suitable options under "Wear Apple Watch On" and the Digital Crown's side accordingly.

In our survey, we figured a vast majority of Apple Watch users didn't know they could click screenshots on the wearable or didn't know about Theater Mode. Since we've already covered those in detail, here are some lesser-known Apple Watch tips and tricks that could change how you use the smartwatch and improve your overall experience.