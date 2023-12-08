The Apple Watch Setting You'll Want To Know If You're Left Handed
There's little the Apple Watch can't do as it brings most of the features from your iPhone to your wrist. However, the smartwatch's design may initially dissuade left-handed Apple users. With the Digital Crown (the large circular button on the side) and the side button placed on the watch's right-hand side, the Apple Watch seems built for right-handed people. But is that actually the case?
By default, Apple designed the Apple Watch to work best out of the box for right-handed people. Its button layout assumes most individuals will wear it on their left wrists, and Apple geared many of its features (like waking up the screen when you lift your arm) toward these users. Many of these features won't work correctly if you're left-handed (who tends to place watches on their right wrist). However, there's still hope for those left-handed Apple consumers, as you can change the device's orientation in the settings, adjusting it for whichever arm on which you wear your watches.
How to change the Apple Watch's orientation
Unless you're familiar with the process, a default Apple Watch with right-handed settings could ruin a leftie's experience with the smartwatch. Unless you're paying close attention during the device's setup, you could easily miss choosing which wrist you hold your watch on. And while switching its orientation may seem like one of the best Apple Watch secrets, it's actually a straightforward process.
Here's how to switch your Apple Watch for easier left-handed use:
- Open the Settings app.
- Go to "General" then "Orientation."
- Select which wrist you wear your Apple Watch on.
You can also complete this through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone by clicking on "My Watch" and going to "General" settings, then "Watch Orientation." There's also an option to select the positioning of your Digital Crown for users who prefer the large circular button to be in the bottom left corner rather than the top right.