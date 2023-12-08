The Apple Watch Setting You'll Want To Know If You're Left Handed

There's little the Apple Watch can't do as it brings most of the features from your iPhone to your wrist. However, the smartwatch's design may initially dissuade left-handed Apple users. With the Digital Crown (the large circular button on the side) and the side button placed on the watch's right-hand side, the Apple Watch seems built for right-handed people. But is that actually the case?

By default, Apple designed the Apple Watch to work best out of the box for right-handed people. Its button layout assumes most individuals will wear it on their left wrists, and Apple geared many of its features (like waking up the screen when you lift your arm) toward these users. Many of these features won't work correctly if you're left-handed (who tends to place watches on their right wrist). However, there's still hope for those left-handed Apple consumers, as you can change the device's orientation in the settings, adjusting it for whichever arm on which you wear your watches.