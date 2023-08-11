The 5 Best Apple Watch Secrets New Users Need To Know

For such a small device, the Apple Watch has a surprising number of applications, with even more added with each major update to watchOS. Plus, with the Apple Watch having evolved over eight generations and counting, it's more than proven to the tech industry that it's not just some novelty fad, so more and more third-party apps are creating Watch apps and features.

Even without third-party apps, however, the Apple Watch has plenty to offer just from its core OS. Some features are broad and have many uses, while others are hyper specific. The ping icon on the Control Center of the Apple Watch does only one thing, for example: it makes your iPhone chime. But that one very specific feature comes in extremely handy when you need it.

Even if you're not the type of person to read the instruction manual when you get a new gadget, you can figure out a lot of the Apple Watch's features just by playing around with it. But some other Apple Watch features aren't so obvious. You may have even been wearing an Apple Watch for years and not known some of the useful things it can do.