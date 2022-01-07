How to Take Screenshots On Apple Watch (And How to Turn Them Off Completely)

Your Apple Watch can be a very useful piece of hardware. Not only is the watch good for taking calls or responding to messages quickly, but its also possible to listen to music using standalone apps. You can even complete standard tasks like using a calculator and can talk to other Apple Watch users using the walkie-talkie function. One thing you might not know, though, is that the Apple Watch takes screenshots — you just have to enable it to do so, first.

ms_pics_and_more/Shutterstock

Capturing a screenshot on your Apple Watch is a handy way to note what you are doing — like a song you’re listening to on Spotify, for example. To take a screenshot, though, you’re going to need to enable the option. This can easily be done from the Apple Watch’s settings. Once enabled you can easily take a screenshot by pressing down on the Digital Crown and side button at the same time. After capturing a screenshot, open your iPhone’s camera roll, and you’ll find the screenshot inside, ready to edit or share.

How to enable screenshots on your Apple Watch

To take a screenshot on your Apple Watch, you’re going to need to turn on permissions to do so first. To do this, open the Watch app on your iPhone, and navigate down to the General settings menu. Here you should see an assortment of settings like Watch Orientation, Airplane Mode, Focus, and more. If you scroll down through the list, you should eventually see an option to Enable Screenshots. Tap the digital switch next to the option to enable screenshots on your Apple Watch.

Apple says you can also turn on screenshots on your Apple Watch itself. To accomplish this, unlock your watch and navigate to the Settings app. This can be found by pressing the Digital Crown on the watch’s side and then tapping the gear icon in the menu. Next, tap on General and scroll down to Screenshots. From here, toggle the option to “on” to finish enabling screenshots.

Once you’ve enabled screenshots on your Apple Watch, you can take a screenshot at any point by pressing the Digital Crown and the side button at the same time. All screenshots are saved in your iPhone’s camera roll, so you can easily access them for editing, sharing, or whatever else you may want to do with them.

How to disable screenshots for your Apple Watch

If you ever get tired of taking screenshots on your Apple Watch, then you can turn the feature off completely. To do so, you’re going to need to open the Watch app on your iPhone and navigate to the General settings tab. From here, scroll down and tap on the Enable Screenshots toggle until it is off. With that done, unlock your Apple Watch and press the Digital Crown to bring up the menu. Tap on the gear icon to navigate to your Settings app and then select General. Next, scroll down and select the Screenshots option and toggle the setting to off.

With screenshots disabled, you can continue using your Apple Watch for counting your steps, listening to music, or reading texts without having to worry about accidentally taking any screenshots in the process. If you ever want to turn the screenshot option back on, then you can always perform the steps listed above.