The Must-Know Apple Watch Setting For Every Moviegoer

The Apple Watch has several features that make it more than just a top-notch timepiece, especially since it's used in tandem with an iPhone. Much like the Apple smartphone, the Apple Watch also has a Control Center feature that makes it easy for you to do things quickly like check your battery, set your smartwatch to silent or airplane mode, and turn on the flashlight function, among other things. It even has a couple of underutilized functions that not many Apple Watch owners may know about.

Some of these seemingly hidden Apple Watch functionalities include the ability to take screenshots, which is arguably a niche feature for the general public but could be deemed beneficial by certain power users. Another is using the smartwatch to ping a paired iPhone when the person who owns both devices is having trouble locating the latter.

If you have the time, it's definitely worth going through your watch's Control Center and tinker with the menus you aren't familiar with. One that's largely unknown to basic Apple Watch users is something called Theater Mode.