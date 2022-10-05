30% Of Fans Didn't Realize The Apple Watch Has This Hidden Feature - SlashGear Survey

Of the 611 people in the U.S. who participated in our survey, 29.95% told us they had no idea that their Apple Watch could take screenshots. This feature has been around for a really long time and has been part of the Apple Watch's features list since its inception. Coming in at a close second place with over 27% of the respondents talking about it is the Apple Watch's ability to ping a paired iPhone and blink its screen. This feature is helpful for people who frequently misplace their iPhones and need a little help locating them. Do note, however, that this feature needs to be enabled on your iPhone beforehand for it to work.

Another Apple Watch feature that a large percentage of our respondents (21%) had no idea existed is called the Theater Mode. When enabled, Theater Mode prevents the Apple Watch display from turning on when users raise their wrists. The same mode also puts the watch on silent mode, with only the haptic notifications continuing to bother you.

Do note that the Theater Mode is not the same as the silent mode, which also ended up in this list with more than 7% of the respondents having no clue it existed. Another Apple Watch feature that 13% of these respondents weren't aware of is the ability to auto-answer phone calls without having to use the iPhone. Are you wondering what else your Apple Watch can do? We have the answer.