How To Use Walkie-Talkie On Your Apple Watch

An Apple Watch can do a lot more than just tell time — it can also let you engage in instant verbal communication with fellow users via its Walkie-Talkie app. Unlike conventional two-way radios, the range of the Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie is unlimited. This allows conversations between friends and family to take place instantly at a push of a virtual button, regardless of distance. However, getting your Apple Watch Walkie-Talkie app working means having to meet certain requirements. For instance, using it requires an internet connection via WiFi or cellular data, either through your iPhone or on the Apple Watch itself (via Apple).

If you're planning on using the app outside the United States, make sure the place you're visiting is included in Apple's WatchOS Feature Availability list, as the service might not be available in certain countries. In addition, if the Walkie-Talkie app is not opening or is missing outright, make sure that your iPhone version is on at least iOS 12.4 and has FaceTime installed. While the app itself does work on models as old as the Apple Watch Series 1, updating your device to WatchOS 5.3 or later is necessary to get it working properly. Once all these requirements are covered, you can finally start using the Walkie-Talkie feature.