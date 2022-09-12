watchOS 9 Upgrade Released Today: Here's What Apple Added

​​Apple has begun the rollout of watchOS 9, its latest smartwatch operating system update that brings a host of meaningful new features such as a dedicated system for managing medications, enhanced sleep tracking, and more granular workout metrics, among others. Before we dig into the details, here's what you should know beforehand. The watchOS 9 update is only available for the Apple Watch SE (both generations), Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch 4 alongside its successors. Plus, it requires an iPhone running the iOS 16 update, which was also released alongside watchOS 9 earlier today.

It's also worth noting here that not all watchOS 9 features will be available on every compatible Apple Watch model. For example, the ability to mirror the smartwatch's UI to an iPhone's screen is only available for Apple Watch Series 6 and later. Moreover, accessing the new multilingual keyboard is a perk that's exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and the rugged Ultra model owing to their larger screen size.

Coming to the most notable features in watchOS 9, there is a whole smorgasbord of fitness-centric upgrades. For example, the Sleep app now lets users keep track of sleep stages including REM, deep, and core. The Health app prepares a sleep chart history to compare how sleep patterns evolve based on the wearer's activity patterns over time. Of course, there are a handful of new watch faces, too, setting the tone for a major OS upgrade.