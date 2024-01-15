Apple Will Remove Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Feature Over US Sales Ban

Apple was handed a sales ban covering its latest smartwatches over a patent dispute in October, and it seems the workaround will involve killing a crucial health-centric feature. According to The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Apple is disabling the blood oxygen level measurement system on the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Ultra 2 models. The company at the center of the dispute is Masimo, which makes medical tech and dragged Apple to court for infringing on patents covering a wearable tech for measuring the level of oxygen saturation in blood.

In a filing submitted before the U. S. Customs and Border Protection, Masimo says the agency has approved the aforementioned technical change to Apple Watch models sold in the country. Apple recently asked the U. S. Court of Appeals to put a permanent stay on the sales of its current-gen smartwatches after it got no reprieve from the White House regarding the same. So far, Apple hasn't released an official statement regarding the decision to sell its smartwatches without a key health feature in tow.

Apple has already started shipping batches of modified batches of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 without the pulse oximetry feature to its retail outlets. Interestingly, the company has yet to decide when it will start selling these tweaked units. "The stores were told not to open or sell the tweaked devices until they receive approval from Apple's corporate offices," reports Bloomberg.