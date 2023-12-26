The Latest Apple Watch Is Officially Banned In America: Here's Why

Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would be discontinuing sales of several models of its Apple Watch, specifically the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The reason for this hitch was a patent dispute with medical device manufacturer Masimo, who owns the patent on the pulse oximeter present in the Apple Watch devices in question. Back in October, the United States International Trade Commission ruled that Apple was in violation of this patent and, last week, denied the company's appeal. Apple's last hope was that U.S. President Joe Biden would overturn the ruling before the end of Christmas, lest the devices be banned from sale. Unfortunately for Apple, Santa didn't leave an overturning under the tree.

Following the President's decision not to intervene in the matter, the December 25 deadline has passed, and the newest Apple Watches have been pulled from shelves. In preparation for this scenario, Apple had already delisted the offending watches from its online storefront, and according to a CNN report, numerous Apple Store locations opened this morning with the watches missing as well. Third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and other big box chains still have the newest Apple Watches on offer and are permitted to sell them, but once the current supply runs out, Apple will not be able to send them anymore until this matter is settled.