Apple Fails To Delay ITC Ban Of Apple Watch Series 9 And Ultra 2

In a truly shocking turn of events, Apple will be forced to cease sales of its latest smartwatches this month after the company failed to delay an import and sales ban by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC). On December 18, the tech giant announced plans to halt sales of its flagship watches, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2, after the ITC ruled that the products' health sensors infringed on patents. Although Apple said it was considering a range of solutions to keep the products on shelves, those efforts have fallen through.

On Wednesday, the ITC (PDF) denied a request by Apple to stay the ban until an appeal, effectively ensuring that the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will halt sales after December 24. Apple has stated its intention to explore a remedy through other technical and legal avenues, but the watches will have to pause sales in the meantime. Notably, the ban will only affect the U.S. market, and third-party sellers like Target or Best Buy will be able to continue selling their existing inventory.