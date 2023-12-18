Apple Is Discontinuing Sales Of Its Flagship Apple Watches This Week: Here's Why

Apple has just announced that it is halting the sales of the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the Apple Watch Series 9 in the US. The sales block comes into effect on December 21 for the website, while brick-and-mortar sales will implement the same policy starting December 24. The move will be limited to Apple's official offline and online storefronts. However, the company has also been asked to not sell the devices to resellers, as well. That means the existing inventory from third parties like Amazon might also dry up soon after the December 25 order review deadline granted to Apple.

The ban covers smartwatches that allow the measurement of blood oxygen saturation levels using a dedicated sensor. It's also the tech that is behind the sales stoppage, which comes courtesy of the United States International Trade Commission following a long-drawn-out patent lawsuit filed by med-tech giant Masimo. In January 2023, a US ITC judge ruled that Apple infringed on patents held by Masimo for its pulse oximeter tech.

Back then, the court did not order any sales ban but did note that an import ban was on the table. Apple got some legal relief after a court ruled that some of the patent claims made by Masimo were invalid. However, a month later, Apple sued Masimo accusing it of copying the Apple Watch. Later in the same month, the US ITC's January ruling was upheld, reiterating that Apple indeed infringed on at least one patent held by Masimo.