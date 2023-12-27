Apple Watch Sales Ban Paused: Here's What We Know

In a major relief to Apple, the sales ban imposed by the United States International Trade Commission against two of the company's latest smartwatch models has been temporarily paused by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. According to Reuters, the temporary judgment from the appeals court came after the consumer electronics company filed an emergency request to overturn the imminent sales ban that would have prevented the company from importing and selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the U.S.

The appeals court's ruling clarifies that it is halting the ITC-imposed ban while it considers Apple's motion for a longer-term pause. The company has also asked the trade commission to respond to Apple's request by January 10, potentially indicating that the sales ban could be deferred until next month.

While temporary, this judgment would technically allow Apple to continue selling these Apple Watch models in the country even as the company prepares for a longer legal battle. However, it is unclear at this time whether Apple would use judgment to immediately resume Apple Watch sales across all channels.