6 Apple Watch Features & Apps That'll Make You Feel Like A Spy

When one watches old movies and sees the technology-powered future that they had imagined, it can be easy to forget that we're already living in it. Sure, flying cars are still being developed, and robots haven't been fully integrated into the average person's home. Although we have been making a lot of progress in robotic animal technology and ethically divisive AI-powered art in recent times. Regardless, the past few decades have been full of technological leaps and bounds, including those we thought only would be accessible to "James Bond."

These days, the average person has access to tons of cool products and features that can make them feel like they're about to go on a death-defying mission. While most of us probably won't be jumping out of helicopters or doing hand-to-hand combat with the shady henchmen, these spy-like features can play a variety of other uses. For example, plenty of seemingly ordinary life experiences can get your heart racing, like traveling to a new country, going on first dates, or presenting a piece of work that can determine your promotion.

So, if you want to add some spice to your life and enjoy a lot of neat spy-like tricks that modern life has to offer, here's how you can get started with your Apple Watch.