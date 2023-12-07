How To Send A Voice Message Instead Of Text On iPhone

Text messaging has long served as a quick and convenient alternative to making traditional phone calls, but in certain situations, there are some messages that can't really be conveyed without audio. Normally, the solution there would be to just call someone and leave a message, but playing tag with answering machines can be even more cumbersome than trying to reach someone's phone normally.

If you're an iPhone user, there's a special feature you can use that serves as a convenient middle ground between these two options: voice messaging. With voice messaging, you can send a quick audible message to your friends or family via the iPhone's messaging app. This function is invaluable if you have an important memo that you can only convey in your voice, or if you just need some help remembering the name of a song and need to hum the melody to your friend.