Where To Find The Voicemail Settings On Your iPhone

Having your voicemail activated on your iPhone is beneficial for a variety of reasons. You can effectively prioritize timely conversations and postpone ones that don't necessarily require your immediate attention. If you happen to receive a massive amount of robocalls from phone numbers that aren't saved in your contacts, setting up your voicemail is a good way of identifying them and potentially blocking future contact.

In order to start using voicemail, your phone plan needs to have it included. Most mobile carriers offer the essential phone feature these days, so it shouldn't be difficult to set up. If you have an iPhone, it's as simple as firing up your Phone app, tapping "Voicemail," hitting "Set Up Now," and following the on-screen prompts. You'll be asked to create a password and choose either an automated greeting, or record your own.

iPhone has a nifty Visual Voicemail feature — which is available from select phone carriers — that clearly lists all recorded messages. You can pick and choose which ones to play, or permanently delete without having to listen to the voice clips in their entirety. Others may also have voicemail transcription available, which converts audio recordings into readable text.

Once you have voicemail set up on your iPhone, you'll find that its easier to manage the amount of phone calls you receive. You can, at any time, make changes to any part of the initial set up process, but you'll need to tweak each voicemail preference individually by going to different menus within the iPhone's settings page.