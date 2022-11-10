What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your Password On Windows 11

There are two ways to set up a Windows 11 computer. If your machine will frequently be used by multiple people, you can create a local Windows 11 account — aka an offline account — that will only be associated with the device it was created on. However, if you own multiple machines running Windows 11 and would like access to all the same apps and Microsoft services, regardless of what device you're on, you can opt to set up your PC using a Microsoft account. The latter option is the default for Windows 11.

If you did choose the local account route, though, you can easily reset your Windows 11 password as long as you added security questions during the initial set up process. Simply type in an incorrect password, click the "Reset password" link that will appear on-screen, answer your security questions, enter a new password, and sign in using the newly created code.

There are important things to consider about resetting the password of a local Windows 11 account. In the off-chance that you skipped the security questions step during account setup, and you fail to remember your password, your only recourse will be to reset your device — which will permanently erase all programs, data, and settings on the computer (via Microsoft). Additionally, if you happen to have a Windows 11 computer assigned by work, you may not even see an option to reset your password and will be required to reach out to your company's IT department for assistance.

In short, if you chose to set up your Windows 11 computer using a local account and you forgot your password, Microsoft cannot help you recover it.