The Most Important Tool You Need To Start Using On Windows 11

Imagine trying to troubleshoot a malfunction with your Windows 11 machine, such as broken drivers or a stuck Windows update, but to no avail. System-wide changes involving the registry always run the risk of corrupting your installation, and it's not always easy to pinpoint the errors and fix them. When troubleshooting doesn't work, it might seem like your only option is to reinstall a fresh copy of Windows, but there's a better way: you can use a tool that has been an important part of Windows for the past two decades called System Restore.

System Restore creates snapshots of your Windows PC every time a system-wide change is applied, whether to the registry, drivers, or programs. The snapshots are called restore points. If a change breaks your installation and troubleshooting the issue fails, you can roll your Windows back to the date and time of the restore point (via Microsoft). Though this may sound daunting, it's easy to perform a system restore and even easier to set up restore points.