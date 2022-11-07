Why Your Android Phone Keeps Losing Network Connection And How You Can Fix It

Android phones need either mobile data availability or a stable internet connection, usually through a Wi-Fi source. If you're in an indoor location where you know there's a Wi-Fi router, and you experience a connection that keeps dropping, consider moving closer to the modem — to the same room as the device or even right next to it — and see if your connection stabilizes. Check the modem or router cables and make sure everything is appropriately connected. Assuming that your internet provider has no scheduled service interruptions, you should automatically be connected to the internet.

When you're outdoors, relying on mobile data to connect to the internet, and having trouble getting anything to work on your Android phone, you might have a weak signal or lack cellular service at all. Look at the top-right corner of your phone screen and check for signal strength and a data indicator such as 2G-5G, H, or LTE. If you can't see either, you might need to turn Wi-Fi off so it shows up. Again, try to switch mobile data on and then off to see if refreshing it will improve things. If your signal strength is low and you don't see a signal data indicator, you may be in a dead zone. Try relocating to a different area and check your signal again.

You can also check your data usage. If you've exceeded your monthly limit — assuming you've set one or have been assigned one through your phone carrier plan — you may experience intermittent internet connection. You can try going to "Settings," then tap on "Mobile network" to check "Data usage" and see if you've hit your data cap. These menus may be worded differently across Android phone brands. If you are unsure whether you still have mobile data available, contact your phone service provider.