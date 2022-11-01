How To Save A Web Page To Read Offline On Safari

Apple users that are inclined to stick to the brand's slate of default apps often prefer to use Safari for their web browsing needs too. Since its inception, the built-in browser has grown its list of features to include faster loading times, better privacy protection, and 4K video streaming, among other things. Those who own multiple Apple devices can seamlessly use Safari across all their gadgets, as it syncs everything accessed on the web browser — bookmarks, tabs, and passwords. If you are a Safari fan and want to see web content offline, you can do so by utilizing the "Reading List" feature.

When saving a site on Safari, you have two options to choose from: saving the page as a bookmark or adding it to your Reading List. Both methods offer similar access, but the latter is a more convenient method to save timely content, like articles, but you don't want to keep forever. You can easily keep track of the links you've already read, which you can remove from the list page when desired.

What makes Safari's Reading List function worth exploring is that it lets you read saved content even if you don't have internet connectivity, and the process is quite easy. So whether you're off the grid, intentionally minimizing your online app consumption, or are in a place or situation that has limited data service, you can still go through your must-read list of website articles on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac computer.