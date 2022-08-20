Steve Jobs Originally Wanted A Different Name For Safari

Branding is essential to the success of any tech product, and it's an area where Apple particularly excels. The company has a slew of gadgets and applications that users immediately recognize by their names alone. Macs, for instance, have carved out a solid foothold in a world dominated by Windows PCs. The iPod paved the way for the now-ubiquitous iPhone and iPad. Those who exclusively use Apple devices have grown accustomed to using Siri for guidance and to having Safari as their web browser of choice.

What the average user may not realize is that coming up with memorable names for products takes a lot of work. It often requires countless brainstorming sessions, with every person involved in the product's inception having their own ideas. As it turns out, the web browser Apple aficionados have come to know and love as Safari was almost known as something else entirely (via Slate).