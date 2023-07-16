5 Of The Best Free Text To Speech Apps For Android And iPhone

A versatile text-to-speech (TTS) app that supports not only plain text but also other forms of media, Speechify is one of the most popular and downloaded TTS apps. It works like any standard text-to-speech software, where you type out your content and wait as it converts the text into speech.

However, on top of the manual input, the app features multiple import options. You can directly scan a physical book or paper document with your phone's camera, upload a picture of the document, paste a link to a web page, search for a web page directly within the app, and import a digital document from your computer, phone, Google Drive, or DropBox.

Speechify comes with handy features for the speech function itself, featuring at least 100 different voices and supporting languages other than English, such as Chinese, Italian, and Brazilian. If you upgrade to a premium account, you'll get access to the voices of Gwyneth Paltrow and Snoop Dogg. You also have the option to choose an offline voice, which serves as the default voice when you're not connected to the internet.

One limitation of Speechify is that you can't save the audio as an MP3 file. You can, however, share a link to the Speechify page, where you can see the content and play the translated audio. You can open the link in any browser without opening an account or signing in to one. Speechify is available both on Android and iOS.